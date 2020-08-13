Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Keysight Technologies worth $111,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after acquiring an additional 86,674 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,048,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,640,000 after acquiring an additional 320,400 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,881,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 66,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.89.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.50. 33,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.58. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.