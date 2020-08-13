Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $32,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

IWV traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.55. 1,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,627. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $198.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.36 and a 200 day moving average of $175.13.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

