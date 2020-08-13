Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 158,978 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158,978 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $70,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,977,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.80.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded up $7.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $454.51. 9,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,281. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $449.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.50.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

