Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the March 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BPTH traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $5.05. 2,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,475. The company has a market cap of $18.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $13.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.23). On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BPTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Path from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Path stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.88% of Bio-Path worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

