BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Down 51.0% in February

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the January 31st total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 87,922 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLRX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.04. 1,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,019. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts predict that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About BIOLINERX LTD/S

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

