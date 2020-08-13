BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Up 33.8% in December

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,700 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the December 15th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get BIOLINERX LTD/S alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 87,922 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

BLRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.04. 1,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,019. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.64.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIOLINERX LTD/S Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.