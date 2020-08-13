BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Update

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,200 shares, a growth of 432.8% from the May 31st total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 34.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 87,922 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of BLRX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.04. 1,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,019. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.23. Equities analysts anticipate that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

