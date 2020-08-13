BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million.

Several research firms recently commented on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,389,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock worth $22,606,515. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,504,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,447 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,122,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,660,000 after buying an additional 1,078,721 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,754,000 after buying an additional 961,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6,721.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,615,000 after buying an additional 532,179 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $116.83 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.02 and a beta of 1.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.