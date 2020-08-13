BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million.

Several research firms recently commented on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,389,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock worth $22,606,515. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,504,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,447 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,122,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,660,000 after buying an additional 1,078,721 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,754,000 after buying an additional 961,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6,721.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,615,000 after buying an additional 532,179 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $116.83 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.02 and a beta of 1.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply