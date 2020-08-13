Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Gap Up to $9.12

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.05, but opened at $9.12. Biomerica shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 10,909 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $99.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Biomerica by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

