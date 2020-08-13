BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Update

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 236.5% from the March 31st total of 924,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

NASDAQ:BNGO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 53,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,015,213. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. BioNano Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.88.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). BioNano Genomics had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 15,212.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

