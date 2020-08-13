Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading Down 30.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $104,112.87 and $4,186.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Escodex, STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Escodex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

