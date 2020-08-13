Bitcoin Planet One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.23 or 0.00792993 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.01757915 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,701.50 or 0.99533802 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00011770 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00144267 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00075799 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

