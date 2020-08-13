Bitfex Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,904.00 (BFX)

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Bitfex has a total market capitalization of $792,671.77 and approximately $10,904.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitfex has traded 76.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bitfex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and VinDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00146768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.25 or 0.01847026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00187581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000193 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00124659 BTC.

About Bitfex

Bitfex launched on August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 124,393,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,193,764 tokens. Bitfex’s official website is bitfex.com. The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitfex is medium.com/idap-io. Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitfex Token Trading

Bitfex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitfex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitfex using one of the exchanges listed above.

