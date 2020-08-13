Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 10.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 1,037.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 29.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 53,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BFY opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

