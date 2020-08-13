Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Down 56.6% in February

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the January 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BUI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.47. 45,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,953. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

