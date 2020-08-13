Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Up to $11.46

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $11.46. Blink Charging shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 52,089 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLNK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $322.03 million, a P/E ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 2.92.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 307.75% and a negative return on equity of 123.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack Levine acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 50,287 shares of company stock valued at $129,781 in the last 90 days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blink Charging by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

