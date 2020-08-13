BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Trading 1% Higher

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $33.63, 17,411 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 487,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley raised shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 186.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after buying an additional 818,731 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 51.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after buying an additional 525,045 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 28.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,066,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,960,000 after purchasing an additional 459,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,582,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,785,000 after purchasing an additional 287,254 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

