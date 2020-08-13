BMO Elkhorn DWA MLP Select Index ETN (NASDAQ:BMLP) Short Interest Up 238.5% in March

BMO Elkhorn DWA MLP Select Index ETN (NASDAQ:BMLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the February 27th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BMO Elkhorn DWA MLP Select Index ETN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.85. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,037. BMO Elkhorn DWA MLP Select Index ETN has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $51.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04.

