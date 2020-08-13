Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,277 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 895.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,442,000 after buying an additional 234,327 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Booking by 628.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 215,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,011,000 after purchasing an additional 185,959 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,445,000 after purchasing an additional 163,580 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Booking by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,259,000 after purchasing an additional 157,950 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2,709.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 161,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 155,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $8.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,816.93. 3,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,684.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,613.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.26.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.