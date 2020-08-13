BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Down 75.2% in April

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the April 15th total of 23,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ BOSC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $11.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

BOS Better OnLine Sol Company Profile

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

