Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Shares Gap Up to $2.49

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.49. Boxlight shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 171,301 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOXL shares. National Securities increased their target price on Boxlight from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 4.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 449.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boxlight Corp will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boxlight news, major shareholder K Laser Technology Inc. sold 707,979 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $707,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boxlight stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 2,118.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Boxlight worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

