Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.60.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded up $11.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.17. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

