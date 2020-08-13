Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $31,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.07.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,616,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,112,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -636.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

