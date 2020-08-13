Brokerages Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $2.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $10.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.58 to $14.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share.

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.40.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $375.26 on Thursday. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $405.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.18 and a 200-day moving average of $350.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $77,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,368.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Teleflex by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,231 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Teleflex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Teleflex by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

