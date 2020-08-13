Bruderman Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,146 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.5% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5,025.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 323,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 41,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.4% during the first quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 62,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

T stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.18. 21,188,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,585,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

