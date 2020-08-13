Bruderman Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,006,000 after buying an additional 713,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,029,000 after buying an additional 1,187,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,762,000 after buying an additional 3,091,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,447,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,558,000 after buying an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.49. 28,638,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,357,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

