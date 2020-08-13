Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $31.53, 217,438 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,418,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDR. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.48.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,706.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $736,743.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,724.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,715. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $21,676,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,517,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,561,000 after acquiring an additional 231,730 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,143,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 452,555 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

