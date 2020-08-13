Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNQ stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 513.75 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

