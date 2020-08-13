Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Hits New 12-Month High at $396.92

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$396.92 and last traded at C$391.51, with a volume of 323257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$387.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$347.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$384.00 to C$395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$369.25.

The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$358.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$335.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total value of C$323,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205 shares in the company, valued at C$73,681.10.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

