Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 463 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,586,000 after buying an additional 222,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,453,285,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,702,000 after purchasing an additional 320,253 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 5.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,087,065,000 after purchasing an additional 367,649 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $500,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,362. The company has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $232.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

