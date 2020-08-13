Capital Planning Advisors LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after purchasing an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,001,000 after purchasing an additional 353,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,077,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,898,000 after purchasing an additional 933,775 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,930,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,546,000 after purchasing an additional 504,582 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Guggenheim cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

MRK traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.68. 6,962,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,436,029. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. The company has a market cap of $204.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.