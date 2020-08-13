Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 3,302 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. Capstone Companies had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%.

Capstone Companies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAPC)

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. It offers wireless remote-controlled LED accent, LED under cabinet, LED solar patio, LED motion sensor, and LED wall utility lights, as well as LED gooseneck lanterns, CPC power failure bulbs, and wireless remote-control outlets.

