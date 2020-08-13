Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,023 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Carnival by 98.2% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Carnival by 25.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 29.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 19.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 92.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.85.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.59.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

