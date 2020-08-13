Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.51

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and traded as high as $24.01. Carriage Services shares last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 107,900 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $423.75 million, a PE ratio of 78.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Carriage Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

In related news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink acquired 1,850 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,910.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,441. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Loeffel acquired 1,355 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $25,162.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,031.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $104,315 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

