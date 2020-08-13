Caspian (CSP) Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Caspian token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $303,131.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Caspian has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00040001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $794.22 or 0.06752358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003380 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00048533 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00014855 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

CSP is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.