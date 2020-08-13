cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.36. cbdMD shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 28,685 shares.

The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.15).

YCBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded cbdMD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on cbdMD from $1.80 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded cbdMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YCBD. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in cbdMD by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in cbdMD during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in cbdMD by 1,663.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 56,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in cbdMD by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 43,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in cbdMD by 2,722.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter.

About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

