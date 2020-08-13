CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of CDK Global worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 127.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 210.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDK opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.35.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

