Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Shares Gap Up to $19.27

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.14, but opened at $19.27. Cellular Biomedicine Group shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 32,845 shares changing hands.

CBMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $290.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

