Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.87

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and traded as high as $12.44. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 17,875 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAGDF. CIBC raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their target price on Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

