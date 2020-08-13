China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 47,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in China Mobile were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 208.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,955,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 165.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,579,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,502,000 after purchasing an additional 984,948 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 212.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,517,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,131 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,230,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,372,000 after purchasing an additional 112,418 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in China Mobile by 9.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 793,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,908,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Shares of CHL stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $44.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. New Street Research cut China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.