China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, an increase of 114.2% from the January 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.33. 121,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,134. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

