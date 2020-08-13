Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.58

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and traded as low as $10.15. Ciner Resources shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 24,000 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.27). Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 1,262.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ciner Resources during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ciner Resources during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ciner Resources during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ciner Resources by 551.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Ciner Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CINR)

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

