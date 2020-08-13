City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $332.67

Shares of City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.67 and traded as low as $327.88. City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at $331.50, with a volume of 643,176 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 332.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 348.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.34.

Get City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 24.55%.

City of London Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.