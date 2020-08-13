Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.62% of Clearwater Paper worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 324,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 33,873 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 524.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 31,312 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Shares of CLW opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $651.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.85. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLW shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.