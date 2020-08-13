COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUYTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ABN Amro cut COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY opened at $14.70 on Thursday. COLRUYT SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84.

COLRUYT SA/ADR Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

