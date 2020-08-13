Comerica Bank Acquires 14,900 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 12,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 181,051 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Western Digital by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WDC. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $36.98 on Thursday. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.