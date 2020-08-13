Comerica Bank Acquires 18,468 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.19% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 28.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 77.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74,259 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 59.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.29. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $503,533.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $141,048.00. Insiders have sold 30,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,795 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

