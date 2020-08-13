Comerica Bank Acquires 298 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 27.3% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in NetEase by 85.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES opened at $454.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.02 and a 200 day moving average of $376.28. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $235.38 and a 12 month high of $503.27.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. New Street Research upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra increased their price objective on NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.67.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

