Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,092.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Raymond James lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $320.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.