Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Cogent Communications worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 59,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,426,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 397.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 45,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.29. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 357.89%.

In related news, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $231,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $150,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,280.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,070 shares of company stock worth $863,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

